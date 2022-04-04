Christopher Denham & Josh Zuckerman Join ‘Oppenheimer’; Shane Dax Taylor’s Indie ‘Best Man’ Adds Andrey Ivchenko

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Denham (Being the Ricardos) and Josh Zuckerman (The Offer) have signed on for roles in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer for Universal Pictures, which is currently in production.

They join an ensemble led by Cillian Murphy, which also includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D’Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet, Danny Deferrari, Matthias Schweighöfer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick and Trond Fausa, as previously announced.

Nolan’s latest is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Murphy stars as Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose work on the Manhattan Project led to the creation of the atomic bomb. Details with regard to the characters Denham and Zuckerman are playing have not been disclosed. Nolan is directing from his own script and producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is slated to debut in theaters on July 21, 2023.

Denham was recently seen in Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-nominated Amazon film, Being the Ricardos, opposite Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman. He will next appear on the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls opposite Elisabeth Moss, and in John Slattery’s dark comedy Maggie Moore(s), opposite Tina Fey and Jon Hamm.

Zuckerman will next be seen playing Deadline’s own Pete Bart on the Paramount+ series The Offer. The actor has also appeared on such series as 902010 and Desperate Housewives, and in films including CGBG and Sex Drive.

Denham is represented by Gersh and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Zuckerman by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

***

Andrey Ivchenko Courtesy of Ben Cope

EXCLUSIVE: Andrey Ivchenko (Stranger Things) has signed on to star alongside Dolph Lundgren, Luke Wilson, Scout Compton Taylor, Nicky Whelan, Brendan Fehr and Scott Martin in director Shane Dax Taylor’s indie Best Man for Saban Films, which recently entered production in New Mexico.

The film is set on a remote resort amid a wedding where mercenaries take control of the property, watching as the best man, the groom and the wedding party team up to take out the terrorists. Ivchenko plays Viktor, a member of the military and cold-blooded killing machine, who goes with Axel (Martin) and his team to get revenge on Cal (Wilson) and his military pals, Anders (Lundgren) and Bradley (Fehr).

C. Alec Rossel wrote the script, which was based on a story by Daniel Zirilli. Archstone Entertainment’s Michael Slifkin, Scott Martin and Jack Sheehan are producing alongside Daniel Zirilli, with pic’s financiers Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor exec producing for BondIt Media Capital.

Ivchenko played the Russian hitman Grigori in Stranger Things‘ third season. He’s also appeared on such series as Lucifer, Counterpart, Jane the Virgin, The Transporter, Nikita and Falling Skies, and in the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, among other projects.

Ivchenko is repped by Becky Poliakoff of HG5 Entertainment.