Olivia Wilde CinemaCon Envelope Mystery: It Was Jason Sudeikis Legal Documents

EXCLUSIVE: Like something out of a hackneyed Hollywood plot, the mysterious envelope picked up by Don’t Worry Darling director and star Olivia Wilde during her CinemaCon presentation last night for the New Line movie were legal documents from Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.

It is our understanding that the manila envelope, marked personal and confidential, which was placed on stage, were custody papers from the Primetime Emmy winner.

Separated since late 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis share two children.Though engaged, the couple never formally tied the knot.

Deadline has reached out to reps for both Wilde and Sudeikis, and will update if we receive statements.

While reps are quiet, what happened on Tuesday was a very loud display, at least figuratively.

Last night during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon session at Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum, Wilde was briefly interrupted when an unidentified person approached from the front rows and slid a manila envelope across the front of the stage toward her.

“This is for me?” Wilde asked.

She retrieved the envelope and opened it. However, like a pro, Wilde was not rattled by what must have been a shocker. With her personal life put suddenly on public display, the filmmaker continued addressing the audience of largely exhibitors about her project. After the trailer for Don’t Worry Darling played, it was met with great applause.

Initially, Deadline had heard last night that the contents of the envelope were an unsolicited script. But we now know that is not the case.

In recent memory, it’s hard to think of an impromptu moment at CinemaCon involving an intrusion by an audience member with a star onstage, and this certainly raises security questions. It’s also an acerbic move to sabotage a star with legal papers during their shining moment on stage before 4,100 in the film industry. When one is served papers, that is something that is orchestrated by the person who is actually serving legal documents. In order to get into the Colosseum for CinemaCon, non-industry attendees need to purchase a badge.

Certainly, what occurred last night in Sin City raises serious questions about vetting of attendees at CinemaCon.

When Deadline spoke to those involved in running the show at the Colosseum, they were unaware how the person got in the building, or who they were. In fact, CinemaCon producers just kept the Warner presentation going.

Note that CinemaCon is heavily staffed with security who typically check bags extensively for recording and dangerous devices as well as shepherd the crowd in and out of the event after each studio presentation. CinemaCon provided no comment when reached by Deadline.

Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling comes out on Sept. 23. Eighteen studios bid on the thriller which New Line won, financing the pic in the $20M range. Florence Pugh plays Alice, a 1950s housewife whose husband, Jack, (Harry Styles) is employed by an enigmatic operation known as the Victory Project. The org is is expected to change the world as we know it. The women in town are told to stay indoors, but Alice has her suspicions as she begins to observe violent acts. The trailer is provocative and filled with steamy scenes between Pugh and Styles.

Nancy Tartaglione contributed to this article.