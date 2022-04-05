‘Not Dead Yet’: Josh Banday, Jessica St. Clair, Angela Gibbs Among Five Cast In ABC Comedy Pilot

ABC has rounded out the series regular cast for its single-camera comedy pilot Not Dead Yet. Josh Banday (Upload), Jessica St. Clair (Avenue 5), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Angela Gibbs (This Is Us) and Rick Glassman (As We See It) are set as leads opposite Gina Rodriguez in the pilot from The Real O’Neals creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor, McG and 20th Television.

In the project, based on Alexandra Potter’s Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, published in 2020, broke, newly single and feeling old, Nell Stevens (Rodriguez) – a self-described disaster – works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. Moving back home to Pasadena – a world where everyone seems to have a better life than she does (kids, careers, happy marriages, etc.) Nell can only afford to share an apartment with a stranger who monitors how much electricity she uses and pesters her about her recycling habits (which lately include a lot of empty White Claws.) A once successful journalist, Nell put her career on hold to help her fiancé get his restaurant off the ground. Following their break up, she takes the only job she can get – writing obituaries – which at first seems like a step backwards but ultimately may be exactly what she needs to move forward.

Banday will play Dennis, Nell’s old friend, former roommate and now current boss. Dennis used to be a nerd, but now is cool. He hired Nell because she is overqualified, desperate and introduced him to his husband.

St. Clair portrays Annabel, an earthy, beautiful yoga studio owner and mom friend of Fiona (Ellis). She is into mindfulness and healing but sometimes doesn’t take her own centering advice. Nell’s return makes her jealous, although she’d never admit it.

Ellis’ Fiona is Nell’s BFF since childhood and into their partying 20’s. Yin to each other’s yang, Fiona always centered Nell while Nell brought out Fiona’s fun side. Now that Nell’s back, their lives are very different. Fiona has a seemingly perfect life with a husband and family that Nell envies. But Fiona’s truth is she feels a little trapped in that life – something Nell can hopefully help shake up.

Gibbs is Cricket, Nell’s beautiful, free-spirited friend. Even though recently widowed, Cricket lives in the moment, enjoying the life that is happening right now. Cricket becomes newly single Nell’s plus-one.

Glassman plays Edward. An uptight, smart environmental lawyer, Edward is Nell’s landlord and roommate. A Stanford graduate, he is married and has a son who lives outside of the city. He spends weekends with them, but during the week is a thorn in Nell’s side due to his inflexible house rules and commitment to recycling and the environment. But there is something sweet underneath Edward’s slightly superior exterior and he and Nell will come to realize they’re more alike than they thought.

Johnson and Windsor, who wrote the script, executive produce with Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. 20th Television is the studio.

Banday can currently be seen in a series regular role on Amazon’s Upload and has recurred on Pam & Tommy for Hulu and guest-starred in Netflix’s Murdertown opposite Will Arnett. His feature credits include the film Hacked. He’s repped by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

St. Clair’s recent television credits include HBO’s Avenue 5, Netflix’s Space Force and ABC’s American Housewife. Her feature work includes Bridesmaids and independent films Afternoon Delight and Enough Said. She co-created USA’s Playing House and co-starred in the series as Emma Crawford. She’s repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Jeff Endlich at Yorn Levine.

Ellis is known for her recurring role as The Waitress on FX’s long-running comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Other TV credits include the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, AMC’s Lodge 49, Fox’s The Grinder and New Girl and ABC’s Happy Endings, among others. She was most recently seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated film Licorice Pizza. Ellis is repped by Haven Entertainment and UTA.

Gibbs’ credits include This Is Us, Hacks, S.W.A.T. Bosch, NCIS, On My Block and films such as Love Jacked, Straight Outta Compton, Stone Cold Christmas, Think Like A Man. Gibbs was also a series regular on Aaron McGruder’s, Black Jesus. She’s repped by Garry Purdy and Mike Baldridge and Momentum Talent and Literary Agency.

Glassman is a writer, comedian, and actor who can currently be seen in Jason Katims’ Amazon series, As We See It. He’s also set for a role in Bill Burr’s upcoming Miramax comedy, Old Dads. He appeared in Bill Lawrence’s NBC sitcom Undateable and played Harold Ramis in David Wain’s National Lampoon biopic, A Futile and Stupid Gesture. He’s repped by CAA, Artists First and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis LLP.