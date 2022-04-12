Noel Fielding Starring As Highwayman Dick Turpin In Apple TV+ Comedy-Adventure Series; First Look Images

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin in the upcoming Apple TV+ show

Noel Fielding will star as legendary British Highwayman Dick Turpin in a currently untitled series from Apple TV Plus.

The comedy-adventure show follows Fielding as the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General.

Producing for Apple TV+ is Big Talk Productions, owned by ITV Studios.

Ben Palmer (The Inbetweeners Movie) is directing. Claire Downes, Stuart Lane, Ian Jarvis (The Outlaws) wrote and created the show, with Noel Fielding and Jeremy Dyson (League Of Gentleman) as script consultants.

Executive Producers are Kenton Allen, Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, Matthew Justice and Ben Palmer. Top of this post and below are first-look images.