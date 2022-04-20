No Cover Music Competition To Debut On YouTube With Alice Cooper, Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale Among Judges; Watch Trailer

Season one of music competition No Cover is set to launch for free on YouTube today [April 20].

In the series, a group of artists perform their best song in front of Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale and Tosin Abasi and the judges choose one band to proceed to the finals. The season is comprised of eleven episodes that will chart the journey of the hopeful musicians until one is crowned the winner and the recipient of prizes including a contract with Sumerian Records, booking agency representation from UTA and management from the Shelter Music Group.

The series was created by music and film producer Ash Avildsen and the first two episodes will debut on the YouTube page of his Sumerian Records.

Producers told us about the YouTube release: “We are self-distributing the first season so everyone can watch for free. We will explore an exclusive music streaming partner (Amazon, Apple, YouTube, Deezer, Spotify, Tidal) for the second season.”

The show is filmed live at the Troubadour venue and Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood.

In 2020, Avildsen relaunched rock and roll mag Hit Parader as a TV and film and live event production studio with their first original scripted series Paradise City debuting on Amazon Prime and iTunes. No Cover is also part of the Hit Parader output.