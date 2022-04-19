‘Nightmare Alley’ Producer J. Miles Dale Strikes Creative Partnership With Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: J. Miles Dale, the Oscar-winning producer of The Shape of Water and an Oscar nominee for Nightmare Alley, has formed a creative partnership with Netflix. Dale will produce feature films under a multi-year first-look deal via his Demilo Films banner.

Dale’s currently an executive producer and co-showrunner on the Netflix series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities and also executive producer on the Netflix series Sex/Life.

“Having just produced two series on the TV side at Netflix, I’m beyond excited to begin this new adventure with the feature film team,” Dale said. “I enjoyed a great partnership with Scott Stuber on a couple of films earlier in my career, and I look forward to expanding that relationship. Netflix has always been incredibly filmmaker friendly in my experience, and that support is so critical as we continue to explore the challenging and compelling stories that inspire us at Demilo Films.”

Said Netflix Global Film head Stuber: “I’ve known Miles for many years and he has an incredible eye for great stories and talent. I’m excited to grow our successful creative relationship on series to a great partnership in film.”

Dale has collaborated with del Toro since the Andy Muschetti-directed Jessica Chastain starrer Mama, and continued with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and the Scott Cooper-directed Antlers last year. Dale also served as executive producer and principal director on all four seasons of the FX series The Strain, based on the novels written by del Toro and Chuck Hogan. Dale also produced the Rachel McAdams-Channing Tatum starrer The Vow, the Edgar Wright-directed Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, the Carrie remake and the prequel to The Thing, Flash of Genius, and the Ben Affleck-starrer Hollywoodland.

Dale made his feature directorial debut in 2002 with Universal’s The Skulls III. In addition to The Strain, he has directed for numerous television series including the ABC Family/Freeform production Shadowhunters.