Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Sets Sliming Record — Winners List

Fans of celebrity humiliation got their money’s worth at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, which emanated live this evening from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
A record-breaking 1,000 slimings were poured at the event, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. That, plus music from Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow, a journey into the metaverse with the Nick orange blimp, and the usual celebrity appearances were among the highlights.
The event also had an appearance from the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who spoke to the resilience of today’s youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans, and encouraging America’s youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities;
Also on display were teaser clips of animated action-adventure feature film DC League of Super-Pets, presented by voice cast members Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson; and martial arts animated comedy film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, presented by voice cast member Samuel L. Jackson;
Celebrity appearances included Olivia Rodrigo, Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Chloe x Halle, Charlie Puth, Chance the Rapper, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Jace Norman, MrBeast, Joshua Bassett, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Jordan Fisher, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Josh Peck, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Isla Fisher, Peyton List, Xavier Woods, Ralph Macchio, Unspeakable, and Karl Jacobs.
Also in the house were Nickelodeon stars: That Girl Lay Lay, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay); Havan Flores, Dana Heath, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Luca Luhan, Michael D. Cohen and Cooper Barnes (Danger Force); Jerry Trainor, Laci Mosley, Nathan Kress and Jaidyn Triplett (iCarly); Kate Godfrey, Anton Starkman, Ariana Molkara, Christopher Martinez and Milan Carter (Warped!); Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels and Isaiah Crews (Side Hustle); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan).
The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 winners:
TELEVISION:
- FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW iCarly
- FAVORITE REALITY SHOW America’s Got Talent
- FAVORITE CARTOON SpongeBob SquarePants
- FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS) Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS) Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
- FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY) Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)
FILM:
- FAVORITE MOVIE Spider-Man: No Way Home
- FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)
- FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)
- FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE Disney’s Encanto
- FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)
MUSIC:
- FAVORITE ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST Ariana Grande
- FAVORITE MALE ARTIST Ed Sheeran
- FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP BTS
- FAVORITE SONG “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION “Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI
- FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST Olivia Rodrigo
- FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR Dixie D’Amelio
- FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR Adele (UK)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
- FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR Charli D’Amelio
- FAVORITE MALE CREATOR MrBeast
- FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR Chloe Kim
- FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR Tom Brady
- FAVORITE VIDEO GAME Minecraft
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will encore Sunday, April 10, at 8 PM ET/PT and Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon; Monday, April 11, at 7 PM ET/PT on TeenNick; and Tuesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, April 10.
