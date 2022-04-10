Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Sets Sliming Record — Winners List

Fans of celebrity humiliation got their money’s worth at the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, which emanated live this evening from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

A record-breaking 1,000 slimings were poured at the event, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. That, plus music from Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow, a journey into the metaverse with the Nick orange blimp, and the usual celebrity appearances were among the highlights.

Nickelodeon

The event also had an appearance from the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who spoke to the resilience of today’s youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans, and encouraging America’s youth to keep growing, learning, and giving back to their communities;

Also on display were teaser clips of animated action-adventure feature film DC League of Super-Pets, presented by voice cast members Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson; and martial arts animated comedy film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, presented by voice cast member Samuel L. Jackson;

Celebrity appearances included Olivia Rodrigo, Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Chloe x Halle, Charlie Puth, Chance the Rapper, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Jace Norman, MrBeast, Joshua Bassett, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Jordan Fisher, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Josh Peck, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Isla Fisher, Peyton List, Xavier Woods, Ralph Macchio, Unspeakable, and Karl Jacobs.

Also in the house were Nickelodeon stars: That Girl Lay Lay, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That Girl Lay Lay); Havan Flores, Dana Heath, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Luca Luhan, Michael D. Cohen and Cooper Barnes (Danger Force); Jerry Trainor, Laci Mosley, Nathan Kress and Jaidyn Triplett (iCarly); Kate Godfrey, Anton Starkman, Ariana Molkara, Christopher Martinez and Milan Carter (Warped!); Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels and Isaiah Crews (Side Hustle); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan).

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

iCarly

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, ) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series )

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, ) FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly )

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, ) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)





FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune )

Zendaya (MJ, | Chani, ) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home )

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, ) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney’s Encanto

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)





MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

BTS FAVORITE SONG

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI

“Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Dixie D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

MrBeast

MrBeast FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

Tom Brady FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Minecraft

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will encore Sunday, April 10, at 8 PM ET/PT and Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 PM ET/PT on Nickelodeon; Monday, April 11, at 7 PM ET/PT on TeenNick; and Tuesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand beginning Sunday, April 10.