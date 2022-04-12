Skip to main content
At Least Five Shot, Eight Others Injured In New York City Rush Hour Subway Shooting; POTUS Briefed

The shooting scene in Brooklyn AP Photo/John Minchillo

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Brooklyn subway shooting, according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said that White House senior staff are in touch with New York City officials to offer assistance as needed.

At least 13 people have been injured, with five shot, in a New York City subway station in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. A suspect remains at large.

Details about the incident still are being determined in what’s being described as a chaotic situation. First responders reported that in addition to the shootings — which might have started or occurred on the subway platform or on a subway train — they observed several suspicious devices or remnants, possibly the devices that filled the station with smoke prior to the shootings.

The NYPD says there are no active explosive devices at the scene and has put out a tweet asking for witnesses to call with information (see below).

Early reports indicate that 13 people were injured, including five from gunshots. Local news reports say that police are seeking a shooter who fled the scene wearing an orange construction worker’s vest and wearing or carrying a gas mask. New York Fire Department personnel also were at the scene.

The shootings occurred just before 8:30 a.m. ET — rush hour — at the subway station or on the train in the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. “Shelter in place” orders were issued for several area schools.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she’s been briefed on the incident. “First responders are on the scene and we will work with @MTA & @NYPDnews to provide updates as the investigation continues,” she wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has been in isolation this week after testing positive for Covid, was not on the scene in Brooklyn.

This story is developing…

