Netflix Parts With ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Production Designer Amid Bullying Claims

The production designer on Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte has been removed from the Shonda Rhimes show due to allegations of bullying behavior on set.

Netflix confirmed to Deadline that David Arrowsmith is no longer working on the show but did not comment on why, after The Sun reported his behavior with colleagues had “crossed the line” and he had been accused of bullying.

Arrowsmith is a veteran production designer, with credits on both sides of the Atlantic for shows such as Whiskey Cavalier, Deadwater Fell and Cold Feet.

Queen Charlotte tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the Bridgerton world. It will feature the likes of Gold Roshuevel, Adjoin Anode and Ruth Gemmell.

The debate on how to end bullying in the UK business has been boiling for some time now. In February, Deadline revealed Paramount Global (then ViacomCBS) had cut ties with British producer Gobstopper TV over allegations of bullying, while union Bectu and Time’s Up UK have called for new measures to ensure safety on set.

Deadline reached out to Arrowsmith’s reps for comment.