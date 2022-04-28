You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Netflix Makes Staff Cuts At Tudum Fan Site

Netflix TUDUM

Several editorial staffers and contractors have been laid off at Tudum, Netflix’s fan site that’s devoted to behind-the-scenes news relating to the streaming giant’s content.

The site launched in December and was named after Netflix’s signature sound cue. The streamer uses the platform to offer up more content related to its series and movies. It was created after Netflix launched its first global Tudum fan event that September, offering up stars and creators from more than 100 series, films and specials in a virtual event that focused on exclusive news and first looks.

“Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline today.

One of the panels during that Tudum global event was moderated by then-Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, who later repped Netflix in introducing the site in a December blog post, saying, “I’m excited to introduce Tudum for fans to dive deeper into the stories they love, fuel their obsessions and start new conversations.”

Saint John exited the company in March after less than two years on the job.

Several now-former Tudum staffers took to Twitter today to share the news.

The news comes as Netflix shed $54 billion in market value in one day last week, the day after it reported disappointing Q1 2022 earnings. Investors collectively were taken aback by the company’s surprise admission of slowing growth and discouraged by the long lead time and lack of clarity around potential solutions.

In the earnings report, Netflix unveiled a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year (the number would have grown by about 500,000 ignoring the impact of turning off the Russian market). It also anticipated a dip of 2 million subs in the current quarter.

