Netflix Buys Sony’s Action-Comedy ‘The Man From Toronto’ Starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Sony Pictures’ action-comedy The Man from Toronto, starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson, Deadline can confirm. The film previously scheduled for release in theaters on August 12 will now bow on the streamer in all territories apart from China (where Sony continues to control all rights) later this year. Sony will also retain home entertainment and linear TV windows.

The Man from Toronto watches as the world’s deadliest assassin (Harrelson) and New York’s biggest screw-up, Teddy (Hart), are mistaken for one another at an Airbnb rental. The acquisition stems from the deal Sony entered into with Netflix last year, which has given the streamer first-look at its direct-to-streaming movies. Also factoring into the calculus for the move was Netflix’s mega deal and relationship with Hart.