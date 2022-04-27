Netflix Lands Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Next Film ‘Bardo, Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths’, Plans Release In Theaters And Streaming At End Of Year

Netflix has acquired Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s next film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, with plans to release it in both theaters and on the streamer at year’s end. The filmmaker is currently in post-production, and is expected to wrap by fall.

Shot on 65mm and boasting striking cinematography from Oscar nominee Darius Khondji, the film will get a theatrical release on a global scale later this year including in Mexico, its country of origin, as well as the U.S., Canada, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Japan and Korea among many more before debuting on Netflix.

Written by González Iñárritu and Nicolás Giacobone, the film is a nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey. It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.

“Alejandro is one of the greatest modern filmmakers and one of the leading visionaries in our industry,” said Netflix Head of Global Film Scott Stuber. “Bardo is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way. We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix. Having known Alejandro for a long time, I am personally very excited to finally be able to work alongside him and to bring his film to a global audience.”

The film marks González Iñárritu’s first feature film since winning the Oscar for directing The Revenant, which also had Leonardo DiCaprio take home his first Oscar for Best Actor.