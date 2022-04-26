Neon Unspools New Footage For David Bowie Cannes Film ‘Moonage Daydream’, Eyes Falls Release – CinemaCon

Neon rocked CinemaCon with lots of David Bowie in never before seen clips from Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream. The pic, debuting next month at Cannes in the Midnight Screening series, follows the iconic musician with concert footage and 48 of his musical tracks, mixed from their original stems. The movie took five years to produce.

Morgen (Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane) explores the performer’s creative, musical and spiritual journeys across various disciplines, most notably music and film but also dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting and live theater.

Those in the room got to see the music video for Bowie’s “Hallo Spaceboy,” which was filled with the singer’s dance-electronic pop-space coolness. Then a Bowie interview was shown. Moonage Daydream is the first David Bowie documentary sanctioned by his estate.

Morgen said that he’s a longtime Bowie fan. “When I was 11 or 12, I began asking myself, ‘Why am I different?’ It was then I first discovered David Bowie. He showed me it was ok to be myself. That my differences are my strengths. That was radical then. Now, it’s mainstream. That is why David Bowie is the perfect star for this moment.”

The director continued, “It’s hard to describe Bowie to people. Bowie cannot be defined. He can be experienced. That is why we crafted Moonage Daydream to be an experience.”

“We remastered the music so each one of your theaters can provide experiences that audiences have never heard before.” He said he spent two years scrolling through every piece of material in the Bowie archives to find the best and rarest.

The pic is getting a September release.