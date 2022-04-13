Neil Patrick Harris Joins ‘Into The Woods’ New York Encores! Production

Neil Patrick Harris has been cast in the upcoming New York City Encores! production of Into the Woods, replacing the previously announced Christian Borle, who is no longer available, New York City Center announced today.

Harris will take the role of the Baker for the Off Broadway two-week engagement dedicated to the memory of composer Stephen Sondheim.

The Encores! series presents concert-style revivals of both classic and rarely produced musicals. Into the Woods, which runs May 4 – 15, will be directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Harris joins a cast that includes Sara Bareilles, Denée Benton, Gavin Creel, Jordan Donica, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Ann Harada, Heather Headley, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Julia Lester, Lauren Mitchell, Shereen Pimentel, Cole Thompson, and David Turner.

Harris is no stranger to the New York stage. His Broadway credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Assassins, Proof andCabaret.