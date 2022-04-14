‘NCIS’: ‘The Fosters’ Alumna Teri Polo Joins CBS Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing a new face on NCIS. The Fosters alumna Teri Polo is joining the CBS drama series in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole.

Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker’s (Cole) ex-wife, and a former FBI agent who left the FBI following their divorce and took a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator.

Polo will guest star in the Season 19 finale and return as recurring in the upcoming 20th season.

NCIS stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll and Cole.

Cole helped fill the void left by the exit of Mark Harmon in Season 19’s fourth episode.

Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Donald P. Bellisario serve as executive producers. NCIS is produced by Belisarius Productions in association with CBS Studios.

Polo was most recently a lead in The Big Leap, which aired for one season on Fox. She previously starred in Freeform’s The Fosters and continues to recur on its spinoff Good Trouble. Polo is maybe best known for her role as Robert De Niro’s daughter, Pam Byrnes, in the Meet the Parents film series. Her recent feature work includes JL Ranch and JL Family Ranch 2 opposite Jon Voight, Outlaws and Angels opposite Chad Michael Murray, and Author’s Anonymous with Kaley Cuoco and Chris Klein. Polo is repped by Gersh and manager Bob McGowan.