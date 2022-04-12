NBCU’s Erica Forstadt Upped To SVP Entertainment Unscripted Current Production

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming has promoted Erica Forstadt to Senior Vice President, Entertainment Unscripted Current Production, from her current VP role.

Forstadt is charged with creative production oversight on select documentary and lifestyle unscripted programming across the NBCU Television and Streaming entertainment portfolio, which includes NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA Network and Peacock. Reporting to Shari Levine, EVP, Entertainment Unscripted Current Production, she will oversee an upcoming slate of premiere docuseries and limited-run unscripted series.

“Erica is a master storyteller and has played an integral role in creating some of our most successful hit series” Levine said. “Her passion for producing high-quality television is unmatched, and we’re excited for her to lead the charge in this new capacity for our upcoming and existing unscripted programming.”

Forstadt joined NBCUniversal in 2017 as Vice President, Entertainment Unscripted Current Production. Since then, she has served as the executive in charge of production across several of NBCU’s biggest hits, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Southern Charm and Project Runway.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Forstadt served as Vice President, Programming and Development at OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network. During her tenure there, she earned a Primetime Emmy nomination as executive producer on Barbara Kopple’s documentary Running from Crazy.

Before that, Forstadt was a showrunner on several documentary series and specials, including The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and Be Good Johnny Weir. She also spent several years at MTV Networks producing and developing original series, including Diary, MTV Jammed and MTV Icon.