9/11 & FDR Tapes, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Alicia Keys Album, Ricky Martin Hit & More Added To National Recording Registry

Recordings of 9/11 news reports, President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches and Henry Aaron’s 715th home run will be preserved alongside Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and other albums and singles — and one podcast — as the Library of Congress released its 2022 list of additions to the National Recording Registry today. See the full list below.

The 25 selections of music and spoken-word pieces added today range span more than 80 years — from James P. Johnson’s 1927 “Harlem Strut” to Mark Maron’s 2010 WTF podcast featuring Robin Williams — alongside some of the greatest songs and albums of the past 100 years.

Disneyland’s It’s a Small World ride Disneyland

Along with the Queen standard, other newly added singles include Nat King Cole’s 1961 holiday chestnut “The Christmas Song,” Ricky Martin’s 1999 smash “La Vida Loca,” Andy Williams’ Oscar-winning Henry Mancini-Johnny Murcer song “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the Disneyland Boys Choir’s 1964 earworm “It’s a Small World,” Journey’s 1981 hit “Don’t Stop Believin'” — which was playing when The Sopranos cut to black in 2007 — and the Four Tops’ 1966 Motown stone classic “Reach Out, I’ll Be There.”

Full albums by Duke Ellington, Alicia Keys, Buena Vista Social Club, Linda Ronstadt, Wu-Tang Clan, Bonnie Raitt, Max Roach, the Shirelles and Teddy Riley also are set for preservation.

The Four Tops

The other historical recording that made today’s cut is “On a Note of Triumph,” which aired on radio May 8, 1945 — the day Germany surrendered to the Allies.

The Library of Congress said its National Recording Preservation Plan provides a blueprint to implement a comprehensive national sound recording preservation program. The National Recording Preservation Board and members of the public have nominated recordings to the National Recording Registry every year since 2002. The depth and breadth of nominations received highlights the richness of the nations” audio legacy and underscores the importance of assuring the long-term preservation of that legacy for future generations.

Below is the list of 2022 additions to the National Recordings Registry, in chronological order. For the full list of National Recordings Registry inductees by year, click here.

“Harlem Strut”, James P. Johnson (1921)

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-45)

“Walking the Floor Over You”, Ernest Tubb (1941, single)

“On a Note of Triumph” (May 8, 1945)

“Jesus Gave Me Water”, The Soul Stirrers (1950, single)

“Ellington at Newport”, Duke Ellington (1956, album)

“We Insist! Max Roach’s Freedom Now Suite”, Max Roach (1960, album)

“The Christmas Song”, Nat King Cole (1961, single)

“Tonight’s the Night”, The Shirelles (1961, album)

“Moon River”, Andy Williams (1962, single)

“In C”, Terry Riley (1968, album)

“It’s a Small World”, The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964, single)

“Reach Out, I’ll Be There”, The Four Tops (1966, single)

Hank Aaron’s 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974)

“Bohemian Rhapsody”, Queen (1975, single)

“Don’t Stop Believin'”, Journey (1981, single)

“Canciones de Mi Padre”, Linda Ronstadt (1987, album)

“Nick of Time”, Bonnie Raitt (1989, album)

“The Low End Theory”, A Tribe Called Quest (1991, album)

“Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)”, Wu-Tang Clan (1993, album)

“Buena Vista Social Club” (1997, album)

“Livin’ La Vida Loca”, Ricky Martin (1999, single)

“Songs in A Minor”, Alicia Keys (2001, album)

WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001)

“WTF with Marc Maron” (Guest: Robin Williams, 2010)

