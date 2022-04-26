NATAS Names Lifetime Achievement Honorees; Sets Date For Daytime Emmys

LeVar Burton, Sir David Attenborough and This Old House are among the 2022 Lifetime Achievement honorees selected by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, sports journalist Lesley Visser and PBS News Anchor Judy Woodruff were also named, as was technology entrepreneur Yvette Kanouff. All NATAS events, including the Daytime Emmys on June 24, will occur in person this year following virtual ceremonies in 2020 and 2021.

“We look forward to honoring this year’s unparalleled class of Lifetime Achievement honorees, each an icon in their craft, and couldn’t be more excited to award the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS President & CEO, in a statement. “After two years of virtual ceremonies, we’re overjoyed to once again be together, in-person, to celebrate the best of television.”

The 2022 NATAS awards calendar, which includes when the Lifetime Achievement honorees will be celebrated, is as follows:

April 25: The 73rd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards, the Wynn Encore, Las Vegas (Kanouff to be honored)

May 24: The 43rd Annual Sports Emmy Awards, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, New York (Visser)

June 18: The 49th Annual Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards, Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena (This Old House)

June 24: The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Pasadena, CA, airing on CBS (Aniston). Nominations will be announced Thursday, May 5.

Sept. 28-29: The 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, Palladium Times Square, New York (Woodruff)

Dec. 11: The 1st Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, Wilshire Ebell Theater, Los Angeles (Burton)