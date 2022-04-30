Naomi Judd Remembered As A Sweet Superstar By Country Music Greats

News of the death of superstar Naomi Judd rocked the country music community this afternoon, as colleagues, collaborators and friends remembered a sweet woman whose talents were among the most popular in the genre.

Some of the early reactions:

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022

I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022

Oh Sweet Jesus… Naomi Judd has gone home … the day before the Judds @countrymusichof induction … This is divesting news… We are saddened beyond words… — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 30, 2022

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022

We grieve with the family of Naomi Judd on their loss of a remarkable wife, mother and friend. She was kind and encouraging to everyone who crossed her path. She will be missed. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 30, 2022

The Academy is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news this afternoon of Naomi Judd's passing. With her daughter Wynonna, the Judds won the ACM Award for Top Vocal Duet 7 consecutive years, as well as the ACM Pioneer Award more recently at the Academy of Country Music Honors. pic.twitter.com/w4J0XYoteC — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 30, 2022

So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today. I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family. #TheJudds — John Rich (@johnrich) April 30, 2022