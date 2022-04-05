Netflix Makes Deal With Nancy Meyers To Write & Direct Untitled Ensemble Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Meyers has made a deal to write, direct and produce a new film for Netflix. No title or logline, but sources describe it as an ensemble comedy, which is right in her wheelhouse.

Meyers, whose directing and writing credits include The Parent Trap, Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, It’s Complicated, What Women Want, and writing/producing Father of the Bride and its sequel. She last wrote, directed and produced the 2015 Anne Hathaway-Robert De Niro starrer The Intern.

Deal comes after Meyers and Netflix partnered in 2020 to release Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) That was a short film released on Netflix social channels, bringing together the cast of Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II as well as Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh and Ben Platt. The Banks family reunion was made to benefit World Central Kitchen during the pandemic. A relationship grew from that experience; she had an idea which film head Scott Stuber sparked to, and they’ve made the deal.

Meyers is repped by CAA and attorney Craig Emanuel.