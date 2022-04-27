‘Murdaugh Murders’ Drama Series Based On Mandy Matney’s Podcast In Works At UCP

EXCLUSIVE: The true-crime story of the Murdaughs, which includes money, power, family drama, corruption, local politics, drugs and murder, is the subject of a drama series, which is in development at UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) and Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears) will create, write and executive produce the series based on journalist Mandy Matney’s popular “Murdaugh Murders Podcast.”

The series aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, based on countless hours of reporting by Matney as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from privileged sources.

Matney also executive produces with Eat the Cat’s Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund.

Alex Murdaugh, member of the prominent South Carolina Murdaugh legal family, has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges. He has been named a person of interest in the gruesome murder of his wife and son and alleged co-conspirator with his oxycodone supplier in an assisted suicide and insurance fraud attempt. Additionally, Alex’s sons and other members of the family have been linked to two deaths, and the death of his housekeeper is being investigated as suspicious.

Matney’s podcast has delivered over 26 million downloads across 41 episodes since it was launched on June 22, 2021.

No strangers to true crime, Eat the Cat is behind the upcoming Hulu series Candy, starring Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery, and is in production on A Friend of the Family for Peacock.

Carr is a two-time Emmy nominated filmmaker. Her credits include I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter, and Britney Vs Spears. Her latest documentary-series, Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall, premiered in March on HBO. She is repped by UTA.

Fuller’s recent credits include stints as co-executive producer on Locke & Key, The Mosquito Coast and Damnation. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

The Murdaugh saga also is the subject of an HBO Max docuseries.