MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards Returns To New Jersey’s Prudential Center

MTV announced today announced that its 2022 Video Music Awards will air live in more than 170 countries on Sunday, August 28, from New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

Said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, “New Jersey is honored to once again host the MTV Video Music Awards at one of our many world-class entertainment and sports venues. Our state has a proud history of supporting the arts and is always seeking opportunities to partner with the entertainment industry to promote economic development and cultural appreciation. On behalf of New Jersey, we welcome VMA performers and attendees alike to our great state.”

The VMAs will air across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 170 countries and territories, reaching over 420 million households.

Additional details will be announced closer to the show.