‘Ms. Marvel’ Actress Laurel Marsden Joins Asa Butterfield & Natalia Dyer Horror ‘All Fun And Games’

EXCLUSIVE: Ms. Marvel actress Laurel Marsden is joining horror-thriller All Fun And Games, starring Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things).

Production began this month in Canada on the movie about two kids who play a game with their sadistic older cousin and awaken a cruel entity knows as ‘The Skarrow.’

As we previously revealed, cast also includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth — who has the title role in Disney’s upcoming Pinocchio — Keith David (Greenleaf) and Annabeth Gish (The Fall of the House of Usher).

The Anton and AGBO production, which is going through the latter’s Gozie AGBO banner, was a buzz title among buyers at the recent EFM market in Berlin. Anton sold the film around the world. Anthony and Joe Russo are among exec producers.

Co-directors are Ari Costa (second unit on Extraction and Avengers: Endgame) and Eren Celeboglu (The Internet Kills).

Newcomer Marsden will play Zoe Zimmer in Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel. The anticipated series follows teenage hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Zimmer is something of frenemy to the lead character; a popular girl at Coles Academic High, the superhero first saves her in the Hudson River. Zimmer dates the school’s ‘it’ athlete Josh Richardson. The character made her debut in 2014’s Ms. Marvel No. 3.

The actress’s only other screen appearance to date was in Quibi’s Survive, starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins.

Marsden is repped by Encompass and Zero Gravity Management.