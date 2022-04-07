‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’: Maya Erskine To Star Opposite Donald Glover In Prime Video Series, Replacing Phoebe Waller-Bridge 

Donald Glover has found his new co-lead in the Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot for Prime Video. PEN15 co-creator/star Maya Erskine will headline the project alongside Glover. She succeeds Phoebe Waller-Bridge who had been initially attached in the role before departing last fall.
Glover confirmed the casting in an interview for Interview magazine.
“She’s dope,” he said of Erskine. “It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.”
He also chalked up Waller-Bridge’s exit to “classic creative differences.”
In. addition to starring, Glover is co-creator and exec producer on the series under his overall deal with Amazon Studios. Francesca Sloane is co-creator, executive producer and showrunner. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also executive produce.
The project is a reboot of New Regency’s 2005 Doug Liman-directed action comedy film of the same name, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The movie followed a bored married couple who are surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.