MPTF Expands Board Of Governors With Greg Berlanti, Lauren Shuler Donner, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Ann Sarnoff

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Berlanti, Lauren Shuler Donner, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Ann Sarnoff have been added to the board of governors of the Motion Picture & Television Fund, the 100-year-old charitable organization that supports working and retired members of the entertainment industry through a safety net of health and social services, including temporary financial assistance, case management and residential living.

“We’re more than thrilled to have these four incredible leaders in their fields join our board of governors,” said Bob Beitcher, president and CEO of the MPTF. “Our future is truly looking bright as we move ahead to a new era of taking care of our own.”

MPTF

Berlanti, the creative force behind dozens of hit television shows, was the recipient of the Producers Guild of America’s prestigious Norman Lear Achievement Award last month, and the ICG Publicists Awards’ Television Showman of the Year honor in 2019. Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, Berlanti, is known for his work on television series Dawson’s Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Everwood, Political Animals, Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and You, as well as for his contributions to DC Comics on film and television productions that include The CW’s Arrowverse, Titans and Doom Patrol.

“Recently I’ve witnessed the remarkable work that this organization has done in the face of new challenges, and it’s truly exciting to be a part of forging their next 100 years of service to us and future generations,” Berlanti said of his appointment.

Shuler Donner is one of the most successful and versatile producers in Hollywood with films including the X-Men movies franchise, You’ve Got Mail, Dave, Pretty in Pink and Deadpool. Most recently she produced Legion for FX Networks and The Gifted for Fox and is a longtime advocate and generous supporter of MPTF.

“I support MPTF because their goal is to give back to the people who make movies and television,” she said. “It’s as simple as that. As a longtime producer, I feel that it is incumbent upon me to give back to my crew and cast that worked to make all the movies and TV that have brought me and them where we are today. During the pandemic, MPTF stepped up and took care of their own. From child care to elder care, MPTF protects workers in a myriad of ways. I am truly honored to be involved with MPTF in such a significant way.”

Jackson, the actor, producer, director, executive and Grammy-winning rapper, has been a powerhouse in the music business for over 20 years, selling more than 30 million albums. He also is behind Starz’s Power universe. “I’m so honored to be part of the leadership of this extraordinary organization,” he said. “Being able to give back to this industry is something we should all strive for, and I can’t wait for all the exciting changes we have in store.”

Sarnoff, who until last week was the chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, was the first woman to ever run the famed studio, which recently merged with Discovery in a $43 billion deal.

The MPTF’s four new members of the board of governors will serve alongside current members J.J. Abrams, Byron Allen, Betsy Beers, Channing Dungey, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Tony Goldwyn, Bonnie Hammer, Kevin McCormick, Christopher Nolan, Peter Rice, Karen Rosenfelt, Emma Thomas, and John Wells.