‘Morbius’ Director Daniel Espinosa On Jared Leto’s Bloody Marvel Debut; Zack Snyder’s Fan Fave Oscar Wins & ‘Moon Knight’ – Hero Nation Podcast

By Anthony D'Alessandro, Dominic Patten

Deadline

Sony’s dive into the deeper waters of Marvel with vampire anti-hero Morbius looks to be shaping up to be a new franchise for the Culver City studio. Industry estimates are pegging around $17M today with a shot at an opening north of $40M for the $75M feature production.

Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa wowed Sony execs with his work on the Ryan Reynolds-Jake Gyllenhaal-Rebecca Ferguson movie Life, and landed the Morbius directing job.

'Morbius' director Daniel Espinosa
Daniel Espinosa on the set of ‘Morbius’ Sony

He talks with us on Hero Nation today about connecting the movie to the greater Spider-Man edges of the MCU universe, how they pulled off that Michael Keaton cameo, as well as the tee-off for more Jared Leto vampire movies. Espinosa also discusses his next movie that he’s going into production on, Madame Luna, about human trafficking, which will star a crop of fresh face actors.

Dominic and I also break down our thoughts on Moon Knight, and the MCU TV universe post its prior guru Jeph Loeb, and what that looks like; in addition to making sense of Zack Snyder’s Oscar fan favorite kudos with Army of the Dead and Justice League. 

