‘Morbius’ Director Daniel Espinosa On Jared Leto’s Bloody Marvel Debut; Zack Snyder’s Fan Fave Oscar Wins & ‘Moon Knight’ – Hero Nation Podcast

Sony’s dive into the deeper waters of Marvel with vampire anti-hero Morbius looks to be shaping up to be a new franchise for the Culver City studio. Industry estimates are pegging around $17M today with a shot at an opening north of $40M for the $75M feature production.

Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa wowed Sony execs with his work on the Ryan Reynolds-Jake Gyllenhaal-Rebecca Ferguson movie Life, and landed the Morbius directing job.

You can listen to our intriguing chat with Espinosa here:

Daniel Espinosa on the set of ‘Morbius’ Sony

He talks with us on Hero Nation today about connecting the movie to the greater Spider-Man edges of the MCU universe, how they pulled off that Michael Keaton cameo, as well as the tee-off for more Jared Leto vampire movies. Espinosa also discusses his next movie that he’s going into production on, Madame Luna, about human trafficking, which will star a crop of fresh face actors.

Dominic and I also break down our thoughts on Moon Knight, and the MCU TV universe post its prior guru Jeph Loeb, and what that looks like; in addition to making sense of Zack Snyder’s Oscar fan favorite kudos with Army of the Dead and Justice League.

