Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Morbius’: Sony Sinking Teeth This Weekend Into Deeper Part Of The Marvel Genre Canon – Box Office Preview

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Revelations Of Will Smith Call With Oscar Bosses Outrages Board & Others
Read the full story

‘Morbius’: Sony Marvel Title Bites $5.7M In Thursday Previews

Morbius
Jared Leto in Sony's "Morbius" Everett

Sony’s deep Marvel universe title, Morbiusrang up $5.7M last night from previews that began at 4PM at 3,583 theaters including Imax and PLF auditoriums.

That figure for the PG-13 movie is just under the $5.9M that Shazam made back on April 5, 2019; that movie opening to $53.5M.

While Sony is expecting $33M from the Daniel Espinosa directed, Jared Leto starring movie, industry estimates are higher between $40M-$50M. Working against the $75M genre production, arguably the first Marvel horror title since New Line’s Blade movies, are the disastrous reviews on Rotten Tomatoes at 15% Rotten. We’ll see if those reviews impact projections, however, Sony kept this Marvel movie cheap enough. Morbius in a fan screening Wednesday night at the Playa Vista Cinemark, which saw an appearance by Leto, played through the roof to a packed crowd.

Related Story

'Morbius' Review: Spider-Man Spinoff Starring Jared Leto Has More In Common With DC's Batman Than Marvel's Web Slinger

However, Sony has been able to launch franchise films in the face of sour critics before: Marvel’s Venom to a once October record debut to $80.2M off 30% Rotten reviews, and Uncharted to $44M off 40% Rotten reviews, that latter movie now at $135.3M through its sixth release. Translation: People are still craving to go to the movies after being sidelined from activities during the pandemic, duh.

Paramount, which brought female moviegoers back last weekend with the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum romantic adventure comedy, The Lost City, is ending its first week with $39.7M. The movie should ease about 40% in weekend 2 with around $18M.

Warner Bros.’ DC title The Batman saw $1.3M yesterday (-8% from Wednesday) to Lost City‘s $1.8M (-10% from Wednesday), ending its fourth week with $338.19M. Sony’s Uncharted was 4th yesterday with $408K, -1% from Wednesday. Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did $381K in its (technically) third Thursday, -10% from Wednesday, for a running total just under $11M. Saraigama Cinemas’ RRR ended its first week with $10.97M.

Expanding this week after setting specialty cinemas ablaze last week with a hearty opening in NY, LA and San Francisco is A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once going from ten locations to 38; the Daniels’ directed martial arts fantasy will land in the top ten in weekend 2. The movie ends its first week with an estimated $755K which includes Wednesday night special Imax screenings of $75K.

 

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad