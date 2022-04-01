‘Morbius’: Sony Marvel Title Bites $5.7M In Thursday Previews

Sony’s deep Marvel universe title, Morbius, rang up $5.7M last night from previews that began at 4PM at 3,583 theaters including Imax and PLF auditoriums.

That figure for the PG-13 movie is just under the $5.9M that Shazam made back on April 5, 2019; that movie opening to $53.5M.

While Sony is expecting $33M from the Daniel Espinosa directed, Jared Leto starring movie, industry estimates are higher between $40M-$50M. Working against the $75M genre production, arguably the first Marvel horror title since New Line’s Blade movies, are the disastrous reviews on Rotten Tomatoes at 15% Rotten. We’ll see if those reviews impact projections, however, Sony kept this Marvel movie cheap enough. Morbius in a fan screening Wednesday night at the Playa Vista Cinemark, which saw an appearance by Leto, played through the roof to a packed crowd.

However, Sony has been able to launch franchise films in the face of sour critics before: Marvel’s Venom to a once October record debut to $80.2M off 30% Rotten reviews, and Uncharted to $44M off 40% Rotten reviews, that latter movie now at $135.3M through its sixth release. Translation: People are still craving to go to the movies after being sidelined from activities during the pandemic, duh.

Paramount, which brought female moviegoers back last weekend with the Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum romantic adventure comedy, The Lost City, is ending its first week with $39.7M. The movie should ease about 40% in weekend 2 with around $18M.

Warner Bros.’ DC title The Batman saw $1.3M yesterday (-8% from Wednesday) to Lost City‘s $1.8M (-10% from Wednesday), ending its fourth week with $338.19M. Sony’s Uncharted was 4th yesterday with $408K, -1% from Wednesday. Crunchyroll’s Jujutsu Kaisen 0 did $381K in its (technically) third Thursday, -10% from Wednesday, for a running total just under $11M. Saraigama Cinemas’ RRR ended its first week with $10.97M.

Expanding this week after setting specialty cinemas ablaze last week with a hearty opening in NY, LA and San Francisco is A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once going from ten locations to 38; the Daniels’ directed martial arts fantasy will land in the top ten in weekend 2. The movie ends its first week with an estimated $755K which includes Wednesday night special Imax screenings of $75K.