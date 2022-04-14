Neon And Universal Group Team On Brett Morgen’s David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ For Post-Cannes Release

Neon and Universal Pictures Content Group have announced that they will release Moonage Daydream, the first-ever David Bowie doc sanctioned by his estate, following its bow in the Midnight Screenings section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Neon will distribute the film in the U.S., with UPCG releasing it internationally. HBO Documentary Films holds North American rights for streaming and cable in spring of 2023.

The film exploring the iconic performer’s creative, musical and spiritual journey hails from acclaimed documentarian Brett Morgen (Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane), and is just now near completion after a rigorous, five-year production and assembly process. It illuminates not only the life, but also the genius of Bowie, who worked across several disciplines—most notably music and film—but also explored art forms throughout his life including dance, painting, sculpture, video and audio collage, screenwriting, acting and live theatre. The motion picture reveals the icon through his own voice and features 48 of his musical tracks, mixed from their original stems.

Morgen wrote, directed, edited and produced the film, with Hartwig Masuch, Kathy Rivkin-Daum and Justus Haerder exec producing for BMG, alongside Michael Rapino, Heather Parry, and Ryan Kroft for Live Nation Productions, Bill Zysblat, Tom Cyrana, Aisha Cohen, and Eileen D’Arcy from RZO, Billy Gerber and Debra Eisenstadt. BMG and Live Nation Productions also served as pic’s financiers.

Bowie’s estate presented filmmaker Brett Morgen with unfiltered access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all master recordings, in 2017. The film will be joined in Cannes’ Midnight Section by Lee Jung-Jae’s Hunt and Quentin Dupieux’s Fumer Fait Tousser, as announced earlier today. Neon’s Jeff Deutchman negotiated its deal for North America with Kevin Koloff, as well as Karen Gottlieb of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, with P.C. Submarine and WME handling sales.