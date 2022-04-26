Monday Ratings Tie Between ABC, CBS & Fox Continues; ‘American Song Contest’ Posts Demo Low

ABC, CBS and Fox found themselves in yet another ratings tie on Monday night.

The three networks’ highest-rated titles –ABC’s American Idol, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night and Fox’s 9-1-1 series – all brought in a 0.6 rating for the 18-49 demo in fast affiliates, marking the third consecutive Monday tie between the three broadcasters. Among the three top-earning shows, it was a stable American Idol that won the night’s largest audience, with 5.19 million viewers.

American Idol kicked off its first hour tying with the latest episode of 9-1-1 (0.6, 4.82M) and The Price Is Right at Night (0.6, 4.23M). The Fox drama was pretty much flat in both measures from the previous week, while CBS swapped out regular Monday titles The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola for a new installment of the Drew Carey-hosted game show. NBC had a quiet night with American Song Contest (0.2, 1.42M) falling to lows in the demo. The CW’s All American (0.1, 0.353) ticked up slightly in viewers to mark the network’s best program of the evening.

At 9 p.m., 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.6, 4.48M) retained its lead-in measures to bounce up two tenths in the demo and approximately 9% in viewers from the previous week. After The Price Is Right At Night, CBS shifted into repeats mode. All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.38M) was steady.

The final hour of Monday primetime was a quiet one as ABC joined CBS in airing repeats. The only new episode at the hour was NBC’s The Endgame (0.2, 1.66M).

Tuesday primetime touts new episodes of nearly all the regularly-scheduled programs including finales for ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey and To Tell The Truth.