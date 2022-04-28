Molly Shannon Inks First-Look Deal With HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Shannon has closed a one-year first-look development deal with HBO Max. Under the pact, the streamer will get first crack at projects from the Saturday Night Live alumna.

Shannon is a newly minted New York Times bestselling author with the debut of her memoir Hello Molly, described as a candid, funny and heartbreaking story of resilience and redemption. She could use the book — and her life experiences in general — as an inspiration for a TV series project under the deal.

This marks Shannon’s return to the HBO fold after her series-regular role on Divorce and recurring guest arcs on The White Lotus, Enlightened and Getting On.

Shannon received Critics Choice nominations in 2020 and 2022 for her performance in The Other Two. She soon will be seen starring opposite Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s feature, A Good Person, slated to premiere in November. Shannon is repped by Framework, UTA and Hansen Jacobson Teller.