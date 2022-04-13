Mohammed Ali Joins Authentic Talent & Literary Management

EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Ali, who manages the likes of The Patriot Act showrunner Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Euphoria actor Bruce Wexler, has joined Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Ali previously built his roster and his own firm AF Entertainment, which specialized in minority actors, writers, directors, showrunners and digital creators. All of his clients are expected to follow him to Authentic.

Other clients include Asif Ali (WandaVision), Carlos Santos (Vacation Friends) and Joe Wong (Ellen).

He also recently exec produced Netflix’s The Fix with Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan and DL Hughley as well as Amazon’s Inside Joke with Asif Ali. Currently, he is developing a comedic thriller feature with Olivia Wilde, Katie Silberman and Asif Ali.

In addition to his role of talent manager and producer, he is also responsible for servicing international IP & talent principally from Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.

Ali said, “Authentic Talent & Literary Management is truly unique in that it comprises a group of highly motivated, intelligent individuals that work together as a family. The company culture is passionate and fosters collaboration across all creative and business initiatives. Joining the ranks of recognized entertainment industry leaders and helping craft the next chapter of Authentic is truly an honor.”

“We are thrilled to have Mohammed join our team. He’s an incredibly creative guy with terrific, talented clients,” added Jon Rubinstein, founder and CEO of Authentic Talent & Literary Management. “We’re looking forward to working with him to continue building on our commitment towards international business and create more opportunities to showcase diverse stories and perspectives.”