‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Gets A Title As Trailer Unveiled – CinemaCon

Tom Cruise’s new M:I movie set for 2023 now has a title: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1.

Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded message with the news during Paramount’s CinemaCon session Thursday morning, filming from the South Africa set of Mission: Impossible 8 from atop a biplane (hinting at the pic’s next big stunt).

CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage

All of this preceded the drop of Part 7‘s trailer. And let us tell ya something, boy, is it chilling. It begins with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt getting a dress-down by his former ops boss Kittridge played by Henry Czerny from the 1996 movie.

“Your days of fighting for the greater good are over,” says Kittridge.

“This is our chance to control the truth…the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come,” continues Kittridge. “You’ve been fighting to save an ideal that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.”

There’s shots of Venice, the Vatican, Cruise in the desert and lots of fisticuffs: On trains by The White Widow (Vanessa Kirby), headbutting by Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson), and an intense scene of an office getting gassed.

The trailer ends with Cruise’s signature stunt for Part 7, which was revealed extensively at CinemaCon last August.

Intro-ing the trailer, Cruise, standing on the biplane flying high above the mountains, said, “Sorry for the extra noise, as you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible… Making this film for the big screen in your wonderful theaters.”

Director Chris McQuarrie sidled up in his own twin-engine telling Cruise, “We gotta go, we’re losing the light.” With that, Cruise bid CinemaCon farewell, “Let’s all have a great summer,” McQuarrie called “action” and the planes both rolled and dived — with the indefatigable star still atop his own.

Paramount has set a July 14, 2023 U.S. release for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part I. M:I 8 is currently slated for June 28, 2024.