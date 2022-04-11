You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Miss Benny To Star In Netflix Drama Series ‘Glamorous’, Previously In The Works At The CW, From Damon Wayans Jr & Jordon Nardino

Glamorous
Netflix

Glamorous, starring Fuller House’s Miss Benny, was previously in the works as a pilot for The CW. It has now been handed a series order at Netflix.

The drama series comes from Star Trek: Discovery and Quantico co-exec producer Jordon Nardino and Damon Wayans Jr.

It tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.  It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Benny, who was the first openly gay character in Netflix’s Fuller House and has also starred in Love, Victor and American Horror Stories, stars as Mejia, while casting is underway for Addison.

Brooke Shields previously starred in The CW pilot, which was directed by Eva Longoria.

Produced by CBS Studios, Nardino writes and exec produces the ten-part drama series, which is also exec produced by Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment.

The project was first ordered to pilot by The CW in February 2019 but was not picked up that May and was passed on in June 2019.

It is the latest project that was originally from The CW to land a series order at Netflix. Insatiable, which starred Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, as previously in contention as a pilot for the youth-skewing network and went on to run for two seasons on Netflix.

