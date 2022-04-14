You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Neon And Universal Group Team On Brett Morgen’s David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ For Post-Cannes Release

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cannes Film Festival Lineup: James Gray, David Cronenberg, Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt, Ruben Ostlund In Competition
Read the full story

Millie Brady & Pollyanna McIntosh Starring In Irish Horror-Thriller ‘Double Blind’ For Epic Pictures

Millie Brady / Pollyanna McIntosh
Millie Brady and Pollyanna McIntosh Alex Cameron / City Headshots

EXCLUSIVE: Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom, Pride And Prejudice And Zombies) and Pollyanna McIntosh (Vikings: Valhalla, The Walking Dead) are leading the cast of Double Blind, an Irish horror-thriller being produced by Los Angeles-based Epic Pictures Group.

The project is written by Darach McGarrigle and marks the feature directorial debut for Ian Hunt-Duffy who, along with producer Simon Doyle, runs the Dublin-based production company Failsafe Films.

It follows seven strangers taking part in a paid drug trial who become trapped in the lab after the side effects of the study escalate the situation into a nightmarish scenario- if they fall asleep, they die. Brenock O’Connor (Game of Thrones), Abby Fitz (The Cellar), Shonagh Marie, Diarmuid Noyes, Frank Blake, and Akshay Kumar round out the cast.

Related Story

Viva Bianca & Luke Ford Leading Epic Pictures' 'Avarice'; India's Yash Raj Dates 2021 Slate - Global Film Briefs

The film is now shooting in Ireland. Epic will launch sales at the upcoming Cannes Marche du Film.

Double Blind is the latest Irish co-production from Epic following SXSW premiere The Cellar, ghost comedy Extra Ordinary and TIFF pic Sea Fever.

“Epic is thrilled to continue our partnership with Screen Ireland and bring Ian’s first feature film to the market. We have been working with Simon and Failsafe to develop a compelling and commercial script for buyers and are excited to see it come to life with Pollyanna and Millie as stars,” said Epic Pictures Group CEO Patrick Ewald.

“I’m delighted to be shooting Double Blind with the support of Epic and Screen Ireland. As a filmmaker I am deeply passionate about creating original, suspenseful, and intelligent genre cinema, and I believe that the hook of our story — fall asleep and you die — is so evocative and memorable. It takes something ordinary and innocent and makes it deadly. We have a fantastic ensemble cast led by Millie Brady and horror icon Pollyanna McIntosh, so I cannot wait for audiences to experience the tension, claustrophobia, and dread that we have in store,” added director Ian Hunt-Duffy.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad