Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Her Hollywood Hills Shooting Incident For CBS News’ Gayle King

Megan Thee Stallion wanted to leave a party sooner than her friends. An argument escalated and then things turned violent, she told Gayle King during a CBS Mornings interview that airs tomorrow.

“It shouldn’t have got this crazy,” Megan said in her first television interview on the subject. She described leaving a Hollywood Hills house party in July 2020 with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez and a friend. Once they all got in a car, there was an argument that prompted Megan to get out.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” she said. “So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.”

Paralyzed with fear, she told King, “I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Lanez with assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting. The case is expected to go to trial in September. Lanez has pleaded not guilty to all charges.