Megan Suri And Parminder Nagra Star In LGBTQ+ Adaptation Of Sara Jo Cluff Book ‘The Kiss List’

MarVista Entertainment and Red Clay Studios are behind The Kiss List, a feature film that stars Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever), Parminder Nagra (ER), Emjay Anthony (Bad Moms) and Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). The YA project, which just wrapped production in Louisville, was directed by Sonía Sebastian, with screenwriter Ximena García Lecuona adapting Sara Jo Cluff’s book of the same name.

MarVista developed the feature-length movie under the direction of the company’s Head of Creative Affairs Hannah Pillemer, from Cluff’s 2019 book by Monster Ivy Publishing. Tulsa-based production company Red Clay Studios, founded last year by former Sony executive Cassidy Lunnen, enlisted a diverse cast and crew.

“Cluff’s story has all the elements to translate into a compelling feature in the young adult space, including relationships, healthy boundaries, jealousy, revenge, forgiveness, and ultimately self-love,” said Pillemer. “[MarVista has] had a lot of success in the YA content market, and thoughtfully expanded the storyline to include LGBTQ+ representation. García Lecuona’s adaptation allows the characters to authentically grapple with their sexuality and sexual identity, as well as their peer and parent relationships.’”

There are no details about the film synopsis, but according to Amazon, the plot of Cluff’s book is as follows:

“High school student Camille Collins’ favorite hobby is kissing her boyfriend, Dylan. Dylan’s a decent guy, but he’s got his sights on something more. So he dumps Camille and spreads a rumor that she’s a bad kisser. With the help of BFFs Hayley and Kaitlyn, Camille devises a perfect plan to prove Dylan wrong—a kiss list. Perfect kisses with a few of the hottest guys in school would leave too much evidence for anyone to deny. Camille can’t wait for the flirting and freedom to begin, but with the sudden hate from her former softball teammates, social media blow-ups, and a distant mom, things aren’t turning out as fun as she’d hoped, making her wonder if creating the kiss list was a form of social suicide.”