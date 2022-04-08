Mayim Bialik And ‘Blossom’ Dad Ted Wass To Reunite on ‘Call Me Kat’

EXCLUSIVE: Whoa!

Mayim Bialik is reuniting with Ted Wass, who played her father in the 90s series Blossom, on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat in the Season 2 finale airing on May 5.

Wass will play Harley, Kat’s deceased father in a dream sequence.

Season 2 of the series—based on the British hit Miranda—will be bookended by Blossom reunions. The premiere featured appearances by her former small screen brothers Joey Lawrence and Michael Stoyanov, and Jenna von Oy, who played Bialik’s best friend Six in the 90s.

Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live, Brooklyn 99) will also appear in the finale in the role of Dr. Green, a therapist Kat has a session with. During said session, Kat proves to be a challenging patient.

Wass is most notably known for bringing to life Danny Dallas on the series Soap, which ran from 1977 to 1981. After the show ended, he focused on movie projects like Curse of the Pink Panther and Oh, God! You Devil, before nabbing the role on Blossom in 1991 which ran for 5 seasons.

Wass made his directorial debut on Blossom, leading to new career opportunities behind the camera on popular TV shows including Caroline in the City, Spin City, Rules of Engagement, The Big Bang Theory, and Mom, among many others.

He is repped by ICM.

Sweeney is most recognized for her work on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995. During her time on the NBC sketch comedy series, she popularized the androgynous character Pat. More recent credits include Fox/NBC’s Brooklyn 99, Hulu’s Shrill, and Showtime’s Work In Progress.

Sweeney had a sold-out run at the Geffen performing her show, Julia Sweeney: Older and Wider, a part stand-up, part storytelling show tackling the topics of parenting, religion, cancer, and feminism.

She is repped by WME.