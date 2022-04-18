Mauricio Katz & Pedro Peirano Sign Overall Deal With HBO

EXCLUSIVE: Mauricio Katz & Pedro Peirano have signed a two-year overall deal with HBO. As part of the deal, they will continue working as consulting producers on the second season of Perry Mason. As a duo, Katz & Peirano have developed pilot scripts for Starz, HBO and FX; and have written screenplays for Hollywood heavyweights such as Martin Scorsese and Benicio Del Toro.

On his own, Katz star has been on the rise over the past couple years most recently on HBO’s Station Eleven, where Katz served as a consulting producer. Prior to that, he co-created the global, multilingual series ZeroZeroZero for Amazon, Sky and Canal+. His other television credits include FX’s The Bridge, where he worked as a writer and consulting producer, and Cary Fukanaga’s Maniac, for which he served as a writer and co-executive producer and received a WGA and PGA nomination.

Katz is also in development on the feature adaptation of the novel Gringos, by Charles Portis, which he is set to direct and co-write alongside Patrick Somerville. Katz penned Miss Bala, Mexico’s Oscar entry for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012.

Peirano wrote the feature No which was directed by Pablo Larraín and was nominated for the Foreign Language Oscar in 2013. He also wrote the feature The Maid directed by Sebastián Silva, which was nominated for a Golden Globe and won the World Cinema Dramatic Award at the 2010 Sundance Festival. He is currently finishing his third graphic novel and a new film co-written with Silva.

Peirano is also known for creating, writing and performing the long-running satirical puppet show 31 Minutos. In 2008, the show was adapted as a feature written, performed and co-directed by Peirano. The series has toured live with performances at music and arts festivals.

Katz & Peirano are represented by UTA, Range Media Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox, LLP.