Matt Bomer’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ Lands Series Order At Showtime

Fellow Travelers, a series based on the Thomas Mallon novel starring and exec produced by Matt Bomer, has landed a greenlight at Showtime.

The network has ordered the eight-part limited series, which is created and exec produced by Ron Nyswaner, the Oscar nominated writer of Philadelphia who also served as a co-exec producer on Showtime’s Ray Donovan.

Fremantle, the company behind American Gods and The Mosquito Coast, is co-producing with Showtime. Daniel Minahan, who has directed Halston and American Crime Story: Versace, will executive produce and direct the first two episodes. Robbie Rogers (All American) also exec produces.

2022 Showtime Pilots & Series Orders

Fellow Travelers is a love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington. Bomer will play handsome, charismatic Hawkins Fuller, who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics. Hawkins avoids emotional entanglements – until he meets Tim Laughlin, a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith. They begin a romance just as Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn declare war on “subversives and sexual deviants,” initiating one of the darkest periods in 20th-century American history. Over the course of four decades, Hawk and Tim cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.

It is the latest role for Bomer, who was nominated for an Emmy for playing a closeted writer in The Normal Heart, about the rise of the AIDs crisis in New York. He currently stars in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol and is best known for his role on White Collar. Other credits include The Sinner, The Boys in the Band and the Magic Mike franchise. He is set to star in Netflix limited series Echoes and in feature film Maestro alongside Bradley Cooper.

The series will go into production in Toronto in July.

“As a thrilling and deeply moving exploration of character and American life in the latter half of the past century, Fellow Travelers shines an unprecedented light on stories that are as urgent today as ever,” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks. “The series delivers us directly into an insider world of Washington rife with national consequences, while drawing out the intimate moments that are profoundly personal and often heartbreaking. We are beyond thrilled to have Ron, Matt, Robbie and Daniel take us on this suspenseful and romantic journey.”