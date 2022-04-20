Matilda Lawler Joins Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clause’ As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+’s The Santa Clause (w/t) series has added Matilda Lawler (Station Eleven) to the cast. She is the latest actor who will appear opposite stars Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell and Kal Penn.

In The Santa Clause, from Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who serves as showrunner, Scott Calvin (Allen) is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Lawler will be a series regular and joins as Betty, Santa’s acerbic, demanding Chief of Staff. She always the smartest elf in the room, tasked with wrangling Santa while also making sure the reindeer fly on time. Just a bit humorless, Betty is a job-oriented Elf.

Additional cast members include Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Austin Kane, Rupali Redd and Devin Bright.

Jason Winer and and Jon Radler executive produce through Small Dog Picture, with Burditt, who serves as showrunner, and Allen also executive producing alongside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina. The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.