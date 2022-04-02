Skip to main content
‘Match Game’ Hosted By Alec Baldwin Not Expected To Continue On ABC

ABC

ABC has no current plans to bring its Match Game revival hosted by Alec Baldwin back for another season.

The game show, which last aired in summer 2021, was not renewed last May when ABC made the bulk of its pickups for the 2021-22 season. Match Game also was not renewed in late fall when the network typically makes its pickups for the following summer. It was around the same time that Baldwin was involved in the deadline shooting accident on the Rust set, which remains under investigation, with multiple lawsuits filed.

Hosted and executive produced by Baldwin, the new Match Game premiered in June 2016. The show is produced by Fremantle; it is unclear whether the company would pursue a new season elsewhere following its cancellation by ABC, firts reported by Variety. Baldwin, Scott St. John, Mallory Schwartz and Jennifer Mullin executive producer.

