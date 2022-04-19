You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
WME Signs ‘The Black Phone’ Star Mason Thames

EXCLUSIVE: Mason Thames, who stars opposite Ethan Hawke in the upcoming Blumhouse/Universal film The Black Phone, has signed with WME for representation.

In the horror film from writer-director Scott Derrickson, Thames plays Finney, a 13-year-old boy who is abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement. Subsequently, he begins receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer’s past victims. Pic is set for worldwide release on June 24 and will become available for streaming on Peacock 45 days later.

Thames recently wrapped a lead role opposite Mel Gibson in David Henrie’s thriller Boys of Summer. The 15-year-old actor can also be seen on the Apple TV+ sci-fi series For All Mankind, and continues to be represented by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

