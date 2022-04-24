‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’s Chiwetel Ejiofor On Bowie Movie Sequel’s Timeliness, ‘Dr. Strange’ Multiverse Secrets & Allure Of TV – Hero Nation Podcast

“I was taken by all of the themes that Alex and Jenny had put into this story,” says Chiwetel Ejiofor of Showtime’s The Man Who Fell To Earth series from Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman. “Themes that really are relevant today. I’m mean are right up to the minute really, in how we engage with each other in our human connections, but also our connection with our planet..”

Joining us on the Hero Nation podcast, the Oscar nominee added that for him “to have that through the eyes of a stranger was so interesting to me.”

Listen to the podcast here:

Debuting tonight on the premium cabler, the 10-episode TMWFTE is in many ways a sequel to the cult classic 1976 film from Nicolas Roeg that starred David Bowie.

However, as I said in my review the other day, this ambitious TMWFTE is “all small screen going big picture” with issues of race, inequity, gender, migration, the environmental crisis, and technology brought to the fore. “I was excited to have a tiny bit of distance, to look at it through this lens of an alien,” the insightful Ejiofor told us on the podcast.

In that perspective, the Doctor Strange and Old Guard alum is joined by fellow Academy Award nominee and James Bond franchise vet Naomie Harris. Jimmi Simpson, Rob Delaney, Sonya Cassidy, Joana Ribeiro, Annelle Olaleye, Kate Mulgrew, Clarke Peters and Bill Nighy also star in The Man Who Fell To Earth, with the latter taking on the role held by Bowie in the Roeg film.

Speaking of a certain Marvel character and upcoming movie, Ejiofor enlightens us a bit on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No spoilers, but let’s just say the Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong co-starrer makes some very broad but distinct connections to the greater and evolving MCU.

So, true believers, take a listen.

Subscribe to the Hero Nation podcast: Apple Podcasts, Spotify