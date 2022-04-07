Martha Stewart, Rob Riggle & Joe Tessitore Land Unscripted Specials At ABC As Network Unveils Summer Slate

Martha Stewart is hosting a tag sale and Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore are fronting a rescue dog show for ABC.

The network has ordered two one-off specials after unveiling its summer lineup on non-scripted series, which includes a slew of renewals and new titles as well as the long-delayed launch of Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett-produced game show Generation Gap.

It comes after the Disney-owned network canceled a slew of unscripted series including Alec Baldwin-fronted game show Match Game, Celebrity Dating Game and The Hustler.

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart will see the celebrity part ways with pieces from her vast collection of furniture, art and housewares.

Over the years, Stewart has amassed an assortment of items that ranges from fine art to knickknacks. During the special, she will regale viewers with fond memories of how these beloved items were acquired and offer expert advice on how to execute a successful tag sale. Alongside her team of event planners, she will host a series of tag sale events including an exclusive cocktail party for celebrities and neighbors to preview the sale.

The series is produced by Walt Disney Television’s newly formed alternative production unit. Stewart and Jen Patton serve as executive producers.

The American Rescue Dog Show is hosted by Riggle and Tessitore, who feature together on ABC’s mini-golf competition series Holey Moley.

The competition sees rescued companions as they strut their fluff, competing for a slew of best in titles while stealing America’s hearts.

These prized pups may be cute, but the competition is fierce. In the two-hour special, rescued dogs from all across the country will compete in seven categories including Best In Underbite, Best In Snoring, Best In Belly Rubs and more. A $10,000 donation to a local animal welfare organization will be made in honor of the winning dog in each category, and each category winner will have the chance to be named the Best In Rescue with an additional $100,000 donation being made in their honor.

ESPN’s Monica McNutt serving as sideline correspondent alongside some dog-loving celebrity guest judges.

The American Rescue Dog Show was created by Michael Levitt and Jennifer Schulz. Levitt, Charles Wachter, Jill Goularte and Schulz serve as executive producers.

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart will launch at 8pm on May 25, followed by The American Rescue Dog Show between 9pm and 11pm.

SCHEDULE:

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

8:00-9:00 p.m. “The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart”

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The American Rescue Dog Show”

THURSDAY, JULY 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Generation Gap” (series premiere)

SUNDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “The Final Straw” (series premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid”

MONDAY, JULY 11

8:00-10:01 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Claim to Fame” (series premiere)