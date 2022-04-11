You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Markiplier Podcast ‘The Edge Of Sleep’ Renewed For Second Season

The Edge Of Sleep
The Edge Of Sleep Code

EXCLUSIVE: Mystery podcast series, The Edge of Sleep, starring and produced by Mark Fischbach (aka Markiplier), will return for a second season.

Coming later this year, The Edge Of Sleep season 2 will see Dave Torres living thousands of miles from home as a stranger in a strange land. In the heart of the jungle, he must learn to fight the mysterious nightmare that has ravaged the world.

Created by Jake Emanuel and Willie Block, The Edge Of Sleep stars and is produced by U.S. YouTuber Markiplier. As we previously revealed, QCode and New Regency have partnered to adapt the series for TV. Markiplier is set to star in and executive-produce the TV series with Emanuel and Block serving as writers/showrunners.

Series creators Jake Emanuel and Willie Block wrote the upcoming ensemble comedy film Reunion for Artists Road, starring Lil Rel Howery, Jillian Bell, and Billy Magnussen. They are currently writing the home invasion thriller Prowl for New Line Cinema with the Flynn Picture Company producing.

The Edge Of Sleep joins a slate of returning QCode series including Borrasca with Cole Sprouse, Blackout with Rami Malek and Aja Naomi King, and The Burned Photo with Kat McNamara and Charmaine Bingwa.

The Edge of Sleep is about a horrifying nightmare that we’re just not ready to wake up from, which is why we’re so excited for season two,” said Jake Emanuel and Willie Block. “We’re thrilled to steer the story towards some incredible new places and of course we are elated to continue working with Markiplier, QCode, and the rest of the amazing The Edge of Sleep team.”

Markiplier’s YouTube channel has more than 17.9BN total video views and 32.5M subscribers.

Markipilier is represented by WME, Daylight Media, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Jake Emanuel and Willie Block are represented by Rob Goldman at McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead and Adam Ginivisian at ICM.

