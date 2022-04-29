You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tesla Shares Move Higher After CEO Elon Musk Says He Has Wrapped $8.5B In Stock Sales To Fund Twitter Acquisition

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Marketing Agency BOND Announces Key Promotions Across All Divisions

Bond
Front row (L-R): Daniel Landerman, Ali Comperchio, James Van Leer, Patricio Hoter; 2nd Row (L-R): Jon Milano, Drea Althoff, Joey Samaniego; 3rd Row (L-R): Brent Rockswold, David Lowe, Russell Lee, Chris LeMons; Back Row: Jessica Yi, Michael Elins, Darnell Brisco, Pete Soldinger

Creative marketing agency BOND has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past 12 months.

Among those promoted recently are Darnell Brisco, EVP and Head of Growth, a role in which Brisco will identify new ways to build on the best of Bond, while creating new opportunities that are unique to Bond’s fully-integrated operations; Ben Andron, EVP and Head of A/V, for which he will continue to helm Bond’s trailer division; Kathleen Philips, Patricio Hoter, Ali Comperchio, Brent Rockswold and Chris LaMons, all elevated to Creative Directors of A/V; and Peter Soldinger, who has been tapped as VP and Head of Creative Strategy.

“This is such a special moment for all of us here at Bond, thriving on so many levels in the wake of such a uniquely challenging past two years.” said Seth Phillips Althoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Bond. “We’ve purposefully been an extremely flat organization this first decade and it speaks volumes about the special people that make up this community that the time has come to stretch and grow, together. We pride ourselves on being a place that empowers artists and nurtures creativity, and we are so grateful that our amazing team has continuously delivered exceptional work for our clients.”

Related Story

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' & 'The Marvels' Swap Release Dates

Additional recent promotions at Bond include:

  • Drea Althoff to VP, Creative Director
  • Ty Budde to VP, Accounts
  • Brad Burris to VP, Creative Director
  •  Nadare Izadi to VP, Platforms and Packaging
  •  Russell Lee to VP, Creative Director
  •  Joey Samaniego to VP,
  • Creative DirectorJessica Yi to VP, Finance
  • Michael Elins, Creative Director, Print Finishing
  • Daniel Landerman, Creative Director, Illustration
  • David Lowe, Sr AE, Print
  • Jon Milano, Senior Director, A/V Production
  • Eunice Ocampo, AE, Platforms + Packaging
  • Sebastian Ruffini, ACD, Print
  • Autumn Turkel, ACD, Illustration
  • James Van Leer, Senior Director, Print Production
  • Tam Vo, ACD, Print

BOND was founded in 2012 by Patrick Dillion, Seth Philips Althoff, Brian Setzer and Luke Silver-Greenberg.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad