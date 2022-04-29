Marketing Agency BOND Announces Key Promotions Across All Divisions

Creative marketing agency BOND has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past 12 months.

Among those promoted recently are Darnell Brisco, EVP and Head of Growth, a role in which Brisco will identify new ways to build on the best of Bond, while creating new opportunities that are unique to Bond’s fully-integrated operations; Ben Andron, EVP and Head of A/V, for which he will continue to helm Bond’s trailer division; Kathleen Philips, Patricio Hoter, Ali Comperchio, Brent Rockswold and Chris LaMons, all elevated to Creative Directors of A/V; and Peter Soldinger, who has been tapped as VP and Head of Creative Strategy.

“This is such a special moment for all of us here at Bond, thriving on so many levels in the wake of such a uniquely challenging past two years.” said Seth Phillips Althoff, Co-Founder and CEO of Bond. “We’ve purposefully been an extremely flat organization this first decade and it speaks volumes about the special people that make up this community that the time has come to stretch and grow, together. We pride ourselves on being a place that empowers artists and nurtures creativity, and we are so grateful that our amazing team has continuously delivered exceptional work for our clients.”

Additional recent promotions at Bond include:

Drea Althoff to VP, Creative Director

Ty Budde to VP, Accounts

Brad Burris to VP, Creative Director

Nadare Izadi to VP, Platforms and Packaging

Russell Lee to VP, Creative Director

Joey Samaniego to VP,

Creative DirectorJessica Yi to VP, Finance

Michael Elins, Creative Director, Print Finishing

Daniel Landerman, Creative Director, Illustration

David Lowe, Sr AE, Print

Jon Milano, Senior Director, A/V Production

Eunice Ocampo, AE, Platforms + Packaging

Sebastian Ruffini, ACD, Print

Autumn Turkel, ACD, Illustration

James Van Leer, Senior Director, Print Production

Tam Vo, ACD, Print

BOND was founded in 2012 by Patrick Dillion, Seth Philips Althoff, Brian Setzer and Luke Silver-Greenberg.