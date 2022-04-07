Skip to main content
Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Jimmy Kimmel Joke To Capitol Police

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jimmy Kimmel AP Images

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has filed a complaint against Jimmy Kimmel with the Capitol Police over a joke, and she apparently isn’t kidding.

The Georgia Republican tweeted a clip of Kimmel from the late-night host’s Tuesday monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which the comic said of Greene, “This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

Greene’s tweet included her written message, “@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice.”

Last night, Kimmel responded with a tweet of his own, retweeting Greene’s tweet and writing, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

The Capitol Police have not yet confirmed Greene’s complaint.

 

