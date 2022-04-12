XYZ Horror-Thriller ‘Man’s Son’ Adds Will Peltz, Sarah Dumont & Sydelle Noel As Voltage Pictures Launches Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Will Peltz (Unfriended), Sarah Dumont (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse) and Sydelle Noel (GLOW) have signed on to star alongside Frank Grillo, Jaime King, Katherine Hughes and Josh Plasse in the horror-thriller Man’s Son, with Voltage Pictures coming aboard to launch international sales ahead of the upcoming Marché du Film.

The XYZ Films title from director Remy Grillo centers on a young couple (Hughes and Plasse) hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. When they choose an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality, until they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo’s characters.

Plasse and Brev Moss wrote the script, which is inspired by modern occult activity in the California desert, with production to kick off in Yucca Valley, California this month. Dare Angel is producing the film in partnership with Mi Nene, Hooligan Dreamers and Margate House Films. Plasse, Shakira Barrera, Conor Allyn, Jake Allyn, Benjamin Anderson, Fabio Lo Fria, Johnny James Fiore, King and Emma Comley are producing, with Bobby McMichael, Chido Nwokocha, Nidal Kahl and Dennis Echelberger serving as exec producers. XYZ Films acquired North American rights to the film earlier this month, slating it for release either later this year or in early 2023.

Voltage comes to Man’s Son after handling sales for the action-thriller No Man’s Land, from Jake and Conor Allyn’s Margate House Films, which also starred Frank Grillo.

“Voltage knows this business and this genre better than anyone else in the business,” said Jake Allyn. “We’re excited to be back in partnership with such a talented group.”

“Remy’s vision for this terrifying, grounded thriller had us hooked from the start,” added Voltage Pictures’ President & COO, Jonathan Deckter. “Conor, Jake and Frank delivered an incredible film with No Man’s Land, so it’s great to be back on board with the team, representing their latest work in the international marketplace.”

Peltz has previously appeared in films including Exploited, 13 Minutes, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Safelight, Men, Women & Children, Unfriended, To Write Love on Her Arms and In Time. His television credits include Manifest, Euphoria and Entourage. The actor will also soon be seen in Melissa Miller Costanzo’s comedy The List, Nicola Peltz’s drama Lola James, Michael Easterling and Jaala Ruffman’s drama Deltopia, and Robin Givens’ comedy The Nana Project.

Dumont will next appear in the horror film The Accursed from Willy’s Wonderland helmer Kevin Lewis. She’s also been seen in such films as Scouts Guide to the Apocalypse and Don Jon. Notable TV credits include 9-1-1, Hawaii Five-0, The Oath and The Royals.

Noel played stuntwoman and B-movie actress Cherry Bang on Netflix’s GLOW and has also been seen on such series as Arrow, The Night Shift and Extant. She’s also featured in such films as The Clearing, Black Panther and Captive, and will next appear in Maritte Lee Go’s action-thriller, Rise.

Voltage Pictures is a privately held film and television production, financing and sales entity, established in 2005, which won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, for The Hurt Locker, and three for Dallas Buyers Club. Its current sales slate also includes the political biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid, Penelope Ann Miller and Jon Voight; the action-thriller Chase, starring Gerard Butler, Jaimie Alexander, Russell Hornsby and Ethan Embry; the action heist-thriller The Yacht, starring Ruby Rose, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Frank Grillo; Renny Harlin’s horror-thriller Refuge, starring Jason Flemyng and Raza Jaffrey; the neo-noir art thriller American Night, starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Jeremy Piven; Marriages (Per Tutta La Vita), the Italian romantic comedy from the writer-director team behind global hit Perfect Strangers; The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, produced by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman’s Revelations Entertainment; Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, starring Peyton List; and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman, starring Chad Michael Murray.

Peltz is represented by Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment; Dumont by Buchwald and 831 Entertainment; and Noel by Verve, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.