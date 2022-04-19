Malcolm Nance Appears On MSNBC And Reveals He’s Joined The Fight In Ukraine

Malcolm Nance, who has been a contributor to MSNBC, appeared on the network on Monday in combat gear and said that he has joined the fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I spent quite a bit of time here in the pre-war period,” Nance told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on The ReidOut. “And when the invasion happened, I had friends who were in Donetsk, who were in the Ukrainian army, who were writing to us and telling us, ‘We are not going to survive tonight. We have been hit 500 times.'”

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, ‘I’m done talking. It’s time to take action.”

Nance indicated he has joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, a foreign military unit of the armed forces of the country.

Related Story Eurovision Favourites: Ukraine Government Gives Kalush Orchestra Permission To Tour Europe Ahead Of Turin Final

Nance said he joined the International Legion about a month ago “and I am here to help this country fight what is essentially a war of extermination. This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians. And there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

He said that they are there “for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is to protect the innocent people of Ukraine from this Russian aggression. It’s not a conventional war.”

.@MalcolmNance fighting in #Ukraine: "Let me say something to the president of the United States. Give them counter-battery long range artillery… Something that can out-range their artillery. If you do that, you stop the attacks on civilians." #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/ffbBedBEgG — The ReidOut (@thereidout) April 18, 2022

Nance served in the U.S. Navy, and became a specialist in counterterrorism, and has been an analyst on MSNBC. A spokesperson for the network did not immediately return a request for comment but earlier told Politico he is no longer with the network. He is no longer listed as a contributor on his Twitter profile.

Nance said that he did not believe he would be targeted by the Russians. “The war that is being waged here is being waged against everybody. They are not going around hunting for American flag patches or to see who’s black, who’s Asian, who’s Latino.” He said that they were “fighting side by side, elbow with elbow” with Ukrainian forces. He said that Russians are “barely” attacking Ukrainian troops. “Their emphasis seems to be the mass murder of civilians, which seems to be against all laws of war. These are war crimes,” he said.

In a post to his personal Twitter page, Nance reiterated, “I’m DONE talking.”