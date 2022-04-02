Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Taron Egerton Drops Out Of London Play ‘Cock’ After Short Run In Starring Role

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

“Heartbroken” Will Smith Resigns From Movie Academy Ahead Of Decision On His Future After Oscar Slap
Read the full story

Maks Levin Dies: Ukraine War Photographer And Documentarian Shot Dead At 40

Twitter

Maks Levin, whose photography documented the Ukraine war for many top international publications, has been found dead from a shooting in that country. He was 40.

Levin went missing last month in a combat zone near Kyiv. He was reportedly killed by two bullets fired by the Russian military, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

His body was found in the Huta-Mezhyhirska village on Friday, according to the news website LB.ua, one of the outlets where he worked.

In addition to journalism, he created dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), UN, UNICEF, OSCE, and UN Woman.

He had been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad