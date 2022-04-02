Maks Levin Dies: Ukraine War Photographer And Documentarian Shot Dead At 40

Maks Levin, whose photography documented the Ukraine war for many top international publications, has been found dead from a shooting in that country. He was 40.
Levin went missing last month in a combat zone near Kyiv. He was reportedly killed by two bullets fired by the Russian military, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said in a statement on Saturday.
His body was found in the Huta-Mezhyhirska village on Friday, according to the news website LB.ua, one of the outlets where he worked.
In addition to journalism, he created dozens of photo and video projects for humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), UN, UNICEF, OSCE, and UN Woman.
He had been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.
He is survived by his wife and four children.
Ukrainian photographer Max Levin found dead near Kyiv where he has been documenting russian war crimes. According to investigators, Max who was unarmed was killed by russian soldiers with two shots from firearms. He is survived by his wife and four children. pic.twitter.com/p5YuRFFMm9
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 2, 2022
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.